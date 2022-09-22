DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was arrested and another remains at large after police say drugs were found inside a Decatur home on Wednesday.

According to the Decatur Police Departments, agents with the Vice/Narcotics Unit received complaints about drug sales at a home on Wimberly Drive.

Upon arrival, agents, alongside Decatur SWAT operators, made contact with the homeowner, Paris Phenique Davis, 30, of Decatur. Officials say crack cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home.

Davis was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $6,600 bond.

Police say Karris Antwan Jones, 41, of Decatur, is also wanted in reference to this investigation.

According to Decatur Police, Jones currently has the following warrants out for his arrest: two counts of distributing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

If you have information related to Jones’s whereabouts, contact Decatur Police at 256-341-4660. To leave an anonymous tip, call 256-341-4636.