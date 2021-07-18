1 person dead in possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, investigation ongoing

DECATUR, Ala. — One person is dead after a possible vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Decatur on July 18, according to the Decatur Police Dept.

At approximately 1:54 a.m., Decatur Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gordon Terry Parkway and McEntire Lane.

Officers determined the driver left the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver was arrested and charged with DUI.

Around 7:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500-block of Gordon Terry Parkway to a report about a body located in a ditch.

Preliminary investigations suggest the body was struck by a vehicle.

It is unclear if the two incidents are connected at this time.

The Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story.