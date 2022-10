Huntsville Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday evening. That person was transported to the hospital.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Huntsville Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday evening. That person was transported to the hospital.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2600 block of Hester Lane.

The call came in around 6:50PM.

HPD says the investigation is on-going.



