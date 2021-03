HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police responded to the scene of a wreck on Highway 431 Wednesday morning. The wreck blocked the outside lane of traffic.

Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle upside down on the shoulder of the road.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on US431 NB @ MP 328 near Cove Creek Rd in Huntsville. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/CWLE3DtznJ — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) March 31, 2021

A post to the HPD Twitter account said there were only minor injuries as a result of the wreck.