1 man arrested on charges of capital murder following Huntsville weekend shooting

Photo courtesy of Huntsville Police Department

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department confirmed one man has been arrested and is now charged with capital murder following a shooting that happened on Sunday.

28-year-old Terrel Lamont Bradford is accused of killing Rishawna Mialynn Brooks after a domestic-related fight at 4611 Governors House Drive around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Bradford turned himself into the Major Crimes Unit Investigators at HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday, October 6. He was booked into the Madison County Jail at 11:17 p.m. for capital murder and an unrelated robbery charge.

Huntsville Police state that the investigation is ongoing, with no further information to be released at this time.

