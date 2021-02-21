1 killed in plane crash near Cullman Regional Airport

VINEMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash near Cullman Regional Airport Saturday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Around 6 p.m., the aircraft caught on fire and crashed intoa wooded area near the regional airport. The aircraft has been identified as a Piper PA-32, the FAA reports. Two people were aboard and local authorities will release their names and medical conditions.

The Cullman County Coroner said they have confirmed one death in the plane crash.

CBS 42 News crews are headed to the location and will update you as more information is available. The FAA will investigate the crash and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.