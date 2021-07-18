1 killed in Decatur after being struck by vehicle

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police confirmed the death of a man in Decatur after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

Officers responded to the report of a body being located near the 2500-block of Gordon Terry Parkway on July 18 around 7 a.m.

During an investigation, the victim was identified as Eddie Lynn Atkins, 57, who had been struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say Atkins had been walking in the middle of the road westbound in the eastbound lanes when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle has been identified, and the incident remains under investigation.

Decatur Police stated the incident is not related to a single-vehicle wreck at Gordon Terry Parkway and McEntire Lane.

