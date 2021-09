MADISON, Ala. — One person died in a crash on Highway 72 and Nance Road Sunday afternoon, while another was injured.

According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, one person killed was pronounced dead at the scene while another victim, a young woman, was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.

The call came in at 1:37 p.m. and according to Madison Police, caused a shutdown on Highway 72 for three hours with no thru traffic allowed.