1 killed, 1 injured in Huntsville wreck

(WHNT) — One person was killed and another injured Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police said the wreck happened on Sandia Boulevard around 2:45 p.m.

The wreck remains under investigation by officials.

