1 killed, 1 injured in Huntsville wreck News by: Zach Hester Posted: Oct 3, 2021 / 05:03 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 3, 2021 / 05:03 PM CDT (WHNT) — One person was killed and another injured Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said the wreck happened on Sandia Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. The wreck remains under investigation by officials. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction