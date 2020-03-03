1 injured after Dupree Hollow Road in Limestone County collapses, road now closed

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – According to Limestone County officials, Dupree Hollow Road will be closed until further notice.

Officials say the closure is due to the failure of a drainage structure. They say the area between Hwy 99 and Hunter Gates Road will be closed.

Officials say that one car wrecked due to the drainage issue but the driver was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital.

There have been no reports of the driver’s condition.

The County Engineering Department is in the process of evaluating options to re-open the road.

“The occupant is in my prayers and I have spoken with a family member that will be keeping me updated on her condition,” said Chairman Collin Daly.

Dupree Hollow Road Closure (Greg Poss)

