1 injured in Toney mobile home fire

TONEY, Ala. – One person suffered minor injuries after a mobile home caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue said they were called to a mobile home on fire around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. They said when they arrived there were heavy fire conditions throughout the home and it was structurally unstable.

Crews were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes and used about 2,500 gallons of water.

One person was inside the mobile home when it caught fire and they were taken to the hospital by HEMSI with minor burns. The American Red Cross is helping the owner of the home with displacement.

Meridianville, Hazel Green and Bobo Fire Departments also responded.

The Alabama State Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.