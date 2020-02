Huntsville Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday morning.

NORMAL, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday morning.

Huntsville Police were called to the 100-block of Wilkenson Drive in the Normal community around 4:30 a.m. Authorities said they initially responded to an armed robbery call.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a single gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.