HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting at the Reserve at Research Park that left one person injured.

Officials with Huntsville Police said they were called to the 6200 block of Rime Village Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are questioning two people who are thought to be involved. No one has been charged.