1 injured following shooting at Wilson Morgan Park

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday at Wilson Morgan Park.

Decatur police say they responded to a shooting call at the La Quinta Inna located at 918 Beltline Road SW around 2:18 AM on March 30.

When they arrived they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the injuries were non-life-threatening and the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

During the investigation, officers determined that the shooting happened at Wilson Morgan Park.

Decatur police said they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no perceived threat to the community.