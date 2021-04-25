1 in custody after shooting in DeKalb County

GERALDINE, Ala. – A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting in Geraldine.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, they arrived on the scene and discovered that a male and female victim had been shot. Both victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Police said that there was enough evidence to charge Joshua Smith with two counts of assault in the 1st degree. No bond was set.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate.

