1 person was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a chase in Morgan County. (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man following a car chase on a highway.

According to reports, a car chase started on US-231 and ended in Marshall County on Irby Circle.

Authorities say a woman is in custody but they are looking for a man who continued on foot.

The sheriff’s office says a search is underway.

