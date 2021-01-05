1 in 6 adults, 1 in 4 children struggle with hunger in Alabama, ADPH says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 23 percent of children and 17 percent of adults are struggling with food insecurity in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

This is due to the poverty seen in the state, placing Alabama as the fifth poorest state in the United States of America. In fact, according to USDA data from 2017 to 2019, Alabama was above 11.1 percent, the national average in food insecurity.

That national percentage rose to 23 percent of households suffering from food insecurity from April 23, 2020, to May 19, 2020, according to Northwestern University.

The USDA defines food insecurity as a lack of secure access to “enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods.”

In 2019, 13.6 percent of American households with children were affected by food insecurity. Around half of these households saw food insecurity among the adults while in the other half, both adults and children suffered from food problems.

According to the Brookings Institution, the COVID-19 pandemic further intensified hunger across the United States in 2020 as the percent of households with children suffering from hunger increased to 27.5 percent. The U.S. Census Bureau found that 16.5 percent of households with children said the children did not have enough to eat from around June 18 to June 23.

The discrepancy happens as adults usually sacrifice their own meals so their children can eat. However, two-thirds of the aforementioned households still suffered from child food insecurity.

Brookings found that the Black and Hispanic communities in the United States were particularly affected by the pandemic, with three out of ten Black households and one in four households not having enough food in June.

The ADPH states that in times of scarcity, housing and medication are covered first since they are fixed expenses. This leaves less room for food spending, as it is a more flexible purchase.

To alleviate help hunger, organizations exist to help those in need. Wiregrass 2-1-1 has a comprehensive list of resources on its website, which you can find here.

The ADPH also has this list of resources to help people in need across Alabama:

End Child Hunger in Alabama (ECHA) County Food Guide Project – With the assistance of volunteers and strategic community partnerships, ECHA is ensuring that families throughout the state of Alabama are aware of food resources in their local county.

Alabama WIC Program – Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a supplemental nutrition program for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women who had a baby within the last six months, infants, and children under the age of five. One must meet income requirements and have a nutritional risk that proper nutrition could help to improve.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – SNAP’s purpose is to end hunger and improve nutrition by providing monthly benefits to help eligible low-income households buy the food needed for good health.

Double Up Food Bucks – Every $1 you spend at participating Alabama farmers markets on any SNAP-eligible food with your EBT Card, will be matched for more fruits and veggies! Get up to $20 free per day!

Break for a Plate Alabama – Sit down and eat with us at Break for a Plate, where Alabama’s kids eat free – along with teens in our state – all summer while school is out. We have a table ready for you at a participating program site in your community. Use our Location Finder to see where your child or teen can continue to receive two free meals each day during summer vacation.

Alabama Child Nutrition Program – Sponsors, including school districts, local government agencies, camps and private nonprofit organizations provide free meals to children and low-cost meals to adults. Use the interactive map to find a site near you!

Alabama Food Pantries – Find local pantries, soup kitchens, food shelves, food banks, and other food help.

2-1-1 – Visit the website, or call 2-1-1 or text or call 888-421-1266 for assistance with a multitude of services such as food, housing, healthcare, transportation, etc. in your community.