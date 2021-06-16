1 in 3 local election officials felt unsafe on the job, survey says

A low angle view of a long line of people waitng to vote in the elections.

1 in 3 local election official felt unsafe on the job, according to a new survey.

Benenson Strategy Group interviewed 23 local election officials across the nation, finding that many of them are concerned about being harassed or pressured while on the job. The same officials believe that social media has played a role in making the job more difficult.

The survey’s results found:

62% of respondents were concerned about being exposed to COVID-19

39% of respondents were scared of facing pressure to certify the election results

35% of respondents were concerned about being harassed on the job or via social media

31% of respondents felt unsafe on the job

18% of respondents felt concerned about their life being threatened

14% of respondents were scared about their family or loved ones being harassed or threatened

As it turns out, they might have reason to worry: 1 in 6 local election officials have been threatened because of their job. The report found 17% of respondents were threatened because of their time as a local election official.

79% of respondents said they believe the government should provide protection and security measures to local election officials when needed.

Read Benenson Strategy Group’s full survey here.