ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is dead after a two car accident in Ardmore, Ala. on Thursday.

According to Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, one person was killed in the accident on Old School House Road and Bethel Road.

There is no information at this time on whether anyone else was injured.

Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ardmore Fire and Rescue, Limestone County Sheriffs and Athens/Limestone Ambulance all responded to the accident.

