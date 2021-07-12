1 dead following overnight shooting in Toney

TONEY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of one man in Toney.

It happened on Frank Church Road in the early morning hours of July 12.

Officials said when they arrived on scene, the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female on scene was taken in for questioning.

The Madison County Coroner confirmed that one man was dead and an autopsy will be performed this week.

