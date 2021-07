ATHENS. Ala. — The Limestone County Coroner confirmed one man is dead after a crash on Highway 31 near Airport Road early Sunday morning.

According to ALGO, the wreck occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Calhoun Community College.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West also told News 19 that the crash involved two vehicles.

Decatur Police is investigating the crash, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

News 19 will update as new information is released.