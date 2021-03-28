4 dead after extreme flooding in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people have died after more than seven inches of rain fell in Nashville over the weekend, causing extreme flooding across the city.

Metro police said first responders were called to Nolensville Pike at Harding Place around 5 a.m. Sunday where a 70-year-old man, identified as Garry Cole, was found dead inside of a sedan submerged in a creek behind Walmart.

The apparent drowning victim recovered this morning in a Honda Sedan is identified as Garry Cole, 70, of South Nashville. https://t.co/uf1KZP81zl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Photo: WKRN)

A second man, presumed to have drowned, was located around 7:30 a.m. on the Nashboro Village Golf Course, according to police. Officers said it appeared the 65-year-old, identified as Douglas Hammond, was swept away by high water after getting out of his car that was stuck on Flintlock Court.

The apparent drowning victim found this morning on the Nashboro golf course is identified as Douglas Hammond, 65, who lived nearby. Hammond was swept away by flood waters after getting out of his car that had become stuck on Flintlock Ct. pic.twitter.com/8hfatB5j6w — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021

Metro police later confirmed two additional victims, a 46-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, were found dead around 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area adjacent to Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pike, off Nolensville Pike. Officers said the bodies were located near a homeless camp.

At least 130 people were rescued from flooded vehicles, apartments and homes in Nashville Saturday night into Sunday morning, the fire department said. Firefighters added 71 people were transported to hospitals, as a result.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called the flooding historic. He said the seven inches of rain that fell accounts for the city’s second-highest, two-day rainfall ever recorded.

Today, I signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency due to flooding in Nashville, as we seek state and federal resources to assist Davidson County. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 28, 2021

Mayor Cooper said he signed an executive order Sunday declaring a local state of emergency, seeking state and federal resources to assist Davidson County with flood recovery.