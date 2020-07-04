ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old man’s body has been recovered after drowning on Lake Martin Saturday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as Davis Kelly originally from Georgia. However, investigators say Kelly is from Mountain Brook, Ala. During the July 4th holiday, the victim was with his family at the time of the incident. Witnesses said he was in the water when he went under and then never resurfaced, Marine Patrol reports.
At this time, there is limited information. Elmore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Moore
- 1 dead after drowning on Lake Martin in Elmore County
- Skip the summer learning slide by exploring STEM activities
- Transgender advocacy group launches Spanish language hotline service
- MIT-designed robot can disinfect a warehouse floor in 30 minutes — and could one day be employed in grocery stores and schools