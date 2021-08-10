1 dead after being shot while driving in Sheffield, suspect facing capital murder charges

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — One man is dead after being shot in his vehicle while he was driving on Southeast 17th Street and Avalon Avenue in Sheffield on Saturday night.

The victim Jerry Karl Ricks, 42, of Sheffield, was found by Sheffield Police officers after they were dispatched to an accident in the area.

When officers arrived, they noticed Ricks’ vehicle was off the road into a wooded area, where he was pronounced dead. The criminal investigation unit arrived to conduct a death investigation but later discovered it was a homicide.

The vehicle had two bullet holes through the windshield, one of the rounds struck Ricks in the head.

There were several leads in the investigation, and tips from the community which led to the suspect turning himself in.

The suspect, Laventrice Deshaw Johnson, 23, of Muscle Shoals, turned himself in to authorities on Sunday and is expected to be transported to Colbert County Jail where he will be held without bond.

Johnson is being charged with Capital Murder. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and the investigation is still ongoing.