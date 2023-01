HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is responding to an accident that has left one person dead.

According to Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD, officers were dispatched to a construction site at 1325 Old Monrovia Road around 7:20 a.m.

Don Webster, the spokesperson for HEMSI, confirmed that one man was killed after an “extremely long fall,” estimating 20-30 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

