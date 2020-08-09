1 dead, 5 hurt in Birmingham motorcycle club shooting, including off-duty cop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – One person was killed and several others hurt in a shooting overnight at a Birmingham club.

Officers responded to the #1 Stunnas motorcycle club on 18th Street in Ensley just before midnight and said they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police said.

One of those injured was a Birmingham Police Department officer who was off-duty at the time, police said. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The status of the other victims was not available.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

