UPDATE: Tuscaloosa man charged with capital murder after deadly Sunday afternoon apartment shooting

UPDATE: A Tuscaloosa man has been charged with capital murder following a shooting over the weekend.

After further investigation by the TPD Violent Crimes Unit, 25-year-old Devonte Montel Hinton was developed as a suspect, arrested and charged with the shooting. More arrests are possible in the case.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or any of the suspects involved are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has been shot and killed and another was sent to the hospital in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa.

Around 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Tuscaloosa PD responded to a report of a shooting at the Sun Valley Apartments in the 5100 block of 36th Avenue.

Once officers arrived they found a man unresponsive. 35-year-old Justin Lanier Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tuscaloosa authorities. A second person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

At this time, police have detained three people possibly involved with the deadly shooting. Police have one suspect in custody at Aspen Village Apartments and two more suspects in custody at Treetop Apartments. All of the locations are within a 3-mile radius of each other.

