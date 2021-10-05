Fatal single-vehicle crash on I-565 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — One person died and one person was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 565 Eastbound near the Greenbrier exit around 2:15 a.m. on October 5.

Huntsville Police Department Lieutenant Clardy confirmed one person died and one person was critically injured in the crash.

The interstate was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene. The interstate was reopened around 5:30 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.