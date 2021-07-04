1 dead, 1 injured in Jackson County apartment fire

SECTION, Ala. — Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) say one woman died and one man was injured Sunday morning after an apartment fire in Section.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rocky Harnen says the call came in around 4:40 a.m. Three apartments were damaged in the fire.

Firefighters located a woman in one of the apartments. Harnen says she was removed from the unit and transported to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released as authorities work to notify her family.

Harnen says another man left the scene before firefighters arrived, but then went back into one of the burning units as crews worked to put the fire out. After the fire was knocked down, he was located underneath a pile of wet clothes. Harnen says two deputies had to assist firefighters in forcibly removing the man from the apartment. Harnen says the man was airlifted to UAB for injuries sustained in the fire.

A man from a third unit was able to escape without injury.

Harnen says Section Volunteer Fire Department, Macedonia Fire Department, and Dutton Fire Department responded to the call for the fire. Medics from Highlands Medical Center were also on the scene.

Harnen says state fire marshals stayed on the scene for several hours Sunday and are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.