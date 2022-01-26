ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and a woman is in intensive care after an attempted murder-suicide in Anniston, police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to Noble Street on reports of a gunshot victim, according to Anniston Police Lt. Tim Suits. When they arrived, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, a 51-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

While the man died from his injuries, the woman was flown to UAB Hospital, where she is currently in critical condition in the ICU.

According to police, the man and woman were “formerly in a dating relationship.”

“Through video evidence and witnesses on scene, it was determined the male shot the female and then turned the weapon on himself,” Suits said in a press release.