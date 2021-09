HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — One person died and another was critically injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hazel Green on Saturday morning.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and another victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, according to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster.

The crash occurred on Carriger Road and US Highway 231/431 North around 10:43 a.m. on Saturday.

The identities of the victims or cause of the crash have not been released at this time.