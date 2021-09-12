1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal shooting in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. — One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in Falkville late Saturday night.

The victim, Isaac Keola Rodgers, 31, of Holly Pond, was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Jim Henderson Road in Falkville just before midnight on Saturday.

Investigators arrested Thomas Dale Chapman, 58, of Falkville and charged him with Rodgers’ murder.

Chapman was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office, Falkville Fire & Rescue, Falkville Police Department, Ebenezer Volunteer Fire Department and LifeGuard EMS assisted on scene.