LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A $1.5 million bond was set for a woman and her ex-boyfriend in connection to her toddler’s death in April 2021.

Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastian Coleman were arrested and charged with the murder of Harmon’s 15-month-old son Emery Michael-Knox Wilson. Both also face aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment of a child charges.

According to jail records, both face a $1.5 million bond for the murder charge and $60,000 bonds for each additional charge.

Harmon and Coleman have a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 14.