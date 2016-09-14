Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
WHNT News 19 This Morning
Legal
Morris, King & Hodge and Barry’s Towing offer safe rides home on New Year’s Eve
Morris, King and Hodge P.C. announces 2019 winners of Driver Safety Scholarship
Alabama school employees in limbo with PEEHIP lawsuit
Online divorce resource guide helps those searching for information
Top 10 tips for driving on Alabama’s winter roads
More Legal Headlines
You can’t predict a car accident, but you can prepare for one
Honoring the 2017 winners of the Morris, King & Hodge driver safety scholarship program
Three Madison County students win Driver Safety Scholarships
Need money for college? Write an essay and save lives.
Taxi-tow service offers free rides to Huntsville drivers on New Year’s Eve
Grissom, Huntsville High students hear important message about Distracted Driving
On the Road Again: The Distracted Driving Project visits Red Bay High School
Driving on to Brindlee Mountain High School
WHNT News 19 and Morris, King and Hodge take the Distracted Driving Project to area schools
Calling all Alabama high school seniors: Driver Safety Scholarship available