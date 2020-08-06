Latest Numbers: Interactive map shows the latest COVID-19 cases in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health developed and maintains this interactive map with the latest confirmed case numbers in counties across the state.
ADPH has a number of statistics to choose from including a chart showing the number of new cases diagnosed each day. You can see the different views by clicking on the tabs under the Alabama map.
It’s important to note that the numbers on the ADPH interactive map are cumulative. They will never decrease.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the first death in the state from COVIID-19 on March 25.
Johns Hopkins University has also shared an interactive map with us. Below you will find an interactive map of the cases in Alabama as well as the confirmed cases in the United States.
The Alabama Department of Public Health released a new dashboard on June 30 in which it indicates the risk level of COVID-19 in any given county of the state.
Here’s some additional information on pre-existing conditions for COVID-19 patients from the CDC:
Resources from the ADPH
- COVID-19-Related Emergency Orders of State Agencies
- Message from the State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris (03/03/20)
- Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) News Conferences
- ADPH News Releases
- ALERT HAN Messages
- Bureau of Communicable Disease (BCD) News Releases
- Alabama Dental Treatment Protocol
- Pandemic Education, Planning, and Preparedness
- Print Materials Available for Download:
– Handwashing Poster
– “Do Not Enter If You Think You Have The New Coronavirus” Poster
– “Attention Patients” – Travel Outside of the U.S. Posters: English | Chinese | Spanish
– Stop the Spread of Germs Flyer
– Share Facts About COVID-19 Flyer
Resources and Updates from CDC
For the latest on COVID-19, visit the CDC Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) website.
- Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Summary
- Check and Record Everyday (CARE) Booklet (For Self-Monitoring)
- Information for Travelers
- Stigma Related to COVID-19
- Keeping workplaces, homes, schools, or commercial establishments safe
- Information for the General Public
- Information for People at Higher Risk and Special Populations
- Information for Businesses and Employers
- Information for Healthcare Providers
- Information for Health Departments (State, Local, Territorial and Tribal)
- Information for Healthcare Facilities, including Long-Term Care Facilities
- Information for Schools and Childcare Settings
- Information for Institutions of Higher Education
- Information for Laboratories
- Information for Community- and Faith-Based Leaders
- Information for Airlines and Airline Crew
- Information for Cargo and Cruise Ships
- Information for Patients with Pets During Home Care and Isolation
- Considerations for School Closures
- FAQs on COVID-19 and Pets
- Handouts and Posters for Download