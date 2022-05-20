La Niña Could Bring A Warmer & Drier Summer

La Niña is one of the many global circulations that can play a role in weather.

La Niña happens when trade winds along the equator push warm water westward. The cooler water from the deep rises to the surface near South America.

This cooler water keeps storms from developing in this region. This impacts the southern United States by limiting the number of showers and thunderstorms that occur in the region. It also, typically makes the southern portion of the United States warmer than normal.

Locally, climatology shows that La Niña years are warmer than El Niño years during the months of June, July and August. The summer months during La Niña also tend to be drier across our area, than summers during an El Niño.

La Niña is forecasted to persist through the summer and last through the upcoming winter.