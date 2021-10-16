Belk hosts hiring events around the Tennessee Valley

(WHNT) — The holiday season is right around the corner, and department store Belk is set to host hiring events at all Huntsville and Middle Tennessee store locations.

The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty, and operational positions.

Associates receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, over 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases.

The events will be held on October 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews and Belk plans to extend offers to qualified candidates on the spot. Previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

You can call your local Belk store to schedule an appointment or walk in at any time during the event hours.

For more information about open positions in the Tennessee Valley, text “JOBS” to 235-548 or visit Belk’s career site.