Photos: See what teams wore at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council passed a resolution Thursday evening to publish the department's policy on releasing police video footage, including from body cams worn by officers.

The document provides the public its first opportunity to view, in a codified document, the Huntsville Police Department's policy on managing police video release. The same information was formally contained in internal department policy documents. Hamilton said the purpose of the new document is to provide further transparency about the circumstances for which police video is protected and accessible.

There have been recent calls for the department to release more body camera footage to the media.