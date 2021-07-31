Huntsville native JuVaughn Harrison qualifies for long jump and high jump final

Juvaughn Harrison, of United States, competes in the qualification rounds of the men’s long jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

JAPAN — Huntsville’s very own, JuVaughn Harrison, qualified for the men’s long jump final on Saturday morning.

Harrison jumped 8.13m to secure his spot in the medal event at 8:20pm central time Sunday night.

He will also be competing in the high jump final on Sunday morning at 5:10am central.

Harrison is competing in a rare double in the long jump and the high jump.

Not since the days of Jim Thorpe in 1912 has an American man made the team in those two events at one Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.