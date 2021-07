JAPAN — Hartselle native, Quanesha Burks will compete for a gold medal in the women’s long jump final Saturday evening.

The former Alabama track & field star placed third in the long jump at the Trials, qualifying her for the Summer Games.

I’ve been waiting for the “moment” that it will hit me that I’m an Olympian. It just hit me at 5:30am.. on my balcony in Japan that in less than 24hrs I will be competing in the Olympics! My dreams are really my reality! GOD IS GOOD🥺 — Quanesha Burks OLY (@strongbelieverQ) July 30, 2021

A watch party for Burks is being held at the Sparkman Civic Center in Hartselle at 7 p.m. on July 31.