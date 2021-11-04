We have new information in a 2-year-old unsolved homicide

In October 2019, Kathleen Miller went on a trip to North Carolina with her husband. She never came home. Now News 19 has new information in the case of Kathleen Miller’s death.

Miller, who was a lifelong swimmer, was found dead in 22 inches of water. Authorities said her husband, Greg Miller, told them she fell into a creek and he couldn’t get her out.

But a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, and Greg Miller became a person of interest in her death. Since then, no arrests have been made in her death.

Where does the FBI’s investigation stand? And where is Greg Miller? Watch our special report Nov. 9 on News 19 at 10.