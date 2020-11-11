Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Investigative
BBB Consumer Alerts
Taking Action
STEM
Alabama News
Washington DC Bureau
Defending America
Newsfeed Now
Racial Justice Movement
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Beach Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Traffic
Sports
Football Friday
The SEC Report
Titan’s Keys
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Masters Report
North Alabama’s CW
On-Air
WHNT/North Alabama’s CW Program Schedule
WHNT Video Center
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Christmas Lights
Remarkable Women
The Story
Wellness Wednesday
Tell Me Something Good
Tools for Teachers
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Pass or Fail
Community Calendar
Contests
Video Game News
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays
ENTER TO WIN: Get your rent or mortgage paid for in 2021!
Rethinking the holidays: Traditions, change are on the table
Gifty new and unusual pandemic-proof games for the holidays
Plethora of pandemic gifts available this holiday season
Ho ho no! Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
10 of Oprah’s ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank
Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
Decorating for the holidays earlier could make you happier, study claims
5 tips to dealing with family during the holidays
Video
The lump of coal they’ll actually enjoy
Best homemade pie crust recipe
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
Video
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
Video
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
Video