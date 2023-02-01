Lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting that federal and state investigators look into those who accessed and spread his personal data from his stolen laptop, including Rudy Giuliani and a number of allies of former President Trump, in a series of letters sent Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The letters to the attorney general of Delaware, the Department of Justice and the IRS allege that a number of right-wing figures trafficked the information that was stolen from Biden’s laptop and used it to weaponize attacks against him and his family.

It is the first time Biden’s legal team has publicly acknowledged that it was his personal data that was found on an abandoned laptop at a Delaware repair shop. The offensive against his agitators marks a new strategy in Biden’s legal maneuvers as House Republicans have teed up their investigations into the president’s son.

The letter to the Delaware attorney general accuses John Paul Mac Isaac, who owned the repair shop where the laptop was left, of accessing the computer in an unauthorized manner, which they say he distributed to the New York Post for a story before the 2020 election, according to CNN. The attorneys also asked for investigations into Giuliani and Stephen Bannon.

Mac Isaac’s attorney Brian Della Rocca told The Hill that he was still “wrapping [his] head around” the letters but blasted the messages from Biden’s legal team as an attempt to direct attention away from Biden.

“After skimming the letters, the only thing I see is a privileged person hiring yet another high-priced attorney to redirect attention away from his own unlawful actions,” Della Rocca said.

Representatives for Giuliani and Bannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The existence of Biden’s laptop has been a fixation of conservative media and Republican lawmakers since the president started his run for office. The laptop appears to contain a massive record of documents, including business dealings, personal photos and emails.

In the aftermath of the stories about Biden’s laptop, conversations raged about its potential authenticity and whether the information being leaked from the supposed stolen laptop could be trusted.

The FBI seized the laptop in December 2019, according to Mac Isaac.

And now Republicans, in their new House majority, have sworn to investigate Biden and his family. The promise of oversight of the president’s son was one of the party’s main campaign points in the 2022 midterm elections.

Updated 9:14 p.m.