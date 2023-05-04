Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on seditious conspiracy charges alongside three other leaders of the right-wing group in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The verdict, delivered in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Thursday, represents the third consecutive win for the Justice Department as it brings the rarely used charge, securing guilty verdicts both for the self-proclaimed chauvinist group and the far-right Oath Keepers militia.

Seditious conspiracy is among the most weighty charges the Justice Department has brought as a result of the attack, carrying up to 20 years in prison.

During the trial, which lasted for more than three months, prosecutors reviewed how the group discussed their plans for Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of the rally, including a memo titled “1776 Returns,” which outlined plans to occupy congressional buildings and the layout of the complex.

Tarrio was convicted alongside Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, who led chapters in Washington, Florida, and Pennsylvania, respectively.

Tarrio’s guilty verdict is especially significant as he was not present in Washington, D.C., the day of the attack, ordered by a judge to remain outside the city after being arrested just days prior in connection with burning a Black Lives Matter flag taken from a nearby church.

Like Oath Keepers leader Stuart Rhodes, who did not enter the Capitol but remained outside connected to other members via a walkie-talkie app, a jury deemed Tarrio’s involvement in the plot sufficient to justify the conviction for attempting to overthrow the government.

The jury was unable to reach a consensus on a fifth member of the group, Dominic Pezzola, and remained in deliberation on the seditious conspiracy charge as well as others. However, he was found guilty of taking a police shield from an officer, later using it to smash a Capitol window to force entrance into the building.

All five members of the group were convicted on several other major charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, and several conspiracy charges related to preventing lawmakers and law enforcement from carrying out their duties.

The jury also returned several guilty verdicts in connection with destroying property but remains in deliberation on other charges, including for assaulting law enforcement.

Updated at 11:37 a.m.