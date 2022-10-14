The Justice Department on Friday argued that an appeals court should overturn the ruling appointing a special master to review the more than 10,000 documents seized by the FBI during an August search of former President Trump’s home.

In a filing before the 11th Circuit, the Department of Justice (DOJ) picks apart a lower court’s ruling in favor of Trump as well as the former president’s argument that he should be afforded a third party to review the evidence collected at Mar-a-Lago.

“The uncontested record demonstrates that the search was conducted in full accordance with a judicially authorized warrant, and there has been no violation of Plaintiff’s rights — let alone a ‘callous disregard’ for them. Plaintiff has failed to meet his burden in establishing any need for the seized records — indeed, a substantial number of them are not even his—or in establishing any irreparable injury in their absence,” DOJ wrote in its brief.

DEVELOPING…