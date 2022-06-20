A gynecologist doctor probes the lower abdomen of a girl who has pain and inflammation of the reproductive system. Ovarian cyst

Every year, millions of women suffer in silence from debilitating fibroids. Eugenia Buie from New York is sharing her story in hopes of changing that. “I was having anxiety attacks, my cycle went from 5 days to 7 days to 10 days,” she said.

The 43-year-old describes how the pain of having uterine fibroids was so bad she could no longer exercise, her passion.

“There were times when I would pass out. The doctor told me when I had my blood transfusions that the anxiety attacks were attributing to the fact that the fibroids were taking my blood,” she said.

Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, recommends any woman experiencing similar symptoms get an ultrasound. “Ultrasound within 5 minutes can tell you whether you have it or not,” he said.

New York Congresswoman Yvette Clarke has federal legislation that’s been introduced that would mandate the CDC have a public education program and it would set aside funding for research.

80 percent of Black women will be diagnosed with fibroids by the age of 50, according to the National Institutes of Health. That number is 70 percent for White women. Vice President Kamala Harris recently highlighted the legislation. She said, “Black women are about three times more likely to be hospitalized because of fibroids.”

In Buie’s case, she’d been told two decades ago about her fibroids, but a doctor she said told her not to worry and suggested iron and birth control pills. Last year she was told she had had 12 fibroids and her OBGYN suggested a hysterectomy.

One day a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” episode showed model Cynthia Bailey open up about a procedure called “uterine fibroid embolization.” Dr. Katsnelson said, “We can put a catheter that goes through the body to the origin of the arteries that feed those fibroids. And we clog them. They will shrink and get disappeared by the body.”

Buie said she went home the same day and recovered in about a week’s time. “The liberty that I have to move, I feel like I got my life back,” she said.

Buie wants to empower other women to learn about their options and take action. Buie is now an ambassador with an advocacy organization called “The Fibroid Fighters.”

For more information on fibroids, click here: