(WHNT) — Walmart will offer flu shots and updated COVID-19 vaccines as part of the company’s “Wellness Day” on Saturday.

According to a news release, Walmart Wellness Days runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.

During that time, customers can receive affordable vaccines for flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, and more at Walmart pharmacies across the nation. COVID-19 bivalent boosters are also available for free.

“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists, and engage in conversations around wellness.”

More than 4,600 Walmart locations nationwide will participate in the event. To see the closest Wellness Day event for you, visit walmart.com.