Coronavirus in Alabama: 18,474 cases, 651 deaths

The latest numbers on coronavirus cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) updated its case count to 18,474 positive coronavirus cases, 651 confirmed deaths connected to the virus, and 1,899 hospitalizations statewide.

According to the ADPH, all 67 counties have confirmed positive coronavirus cases. Mobile County has the largest number of cases at 2,283. Jefferson County has the next highest amount of cases at 1,882.

The ADPH stated that approximately 231,308* people had been tested. However, no numbers were available Tuesday for those tested. And in the last two weeks, the department reports 5,480 coronavirus cases. In a new feature on the dashboard, the ADPH cites 9,355 presumed recoveries. This number will be updated weekly, according to the website.

ADPH is updating the confirmed cases up to the minute and case numbers may change according to its database. The first confirmed death was reported by the Jackson County Commission on March 25.

The rising number of cases over the past couple of weeks has caused many parts of Alabama’s economic engine to either partially or totally close. Public schools are closed for the remainder of the year, with students transitioning to online learning on April 6.

The latest coronavirus numbers come at a time when the state has taken very lengthy measures to keep people safe. On April 3, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay-at-home health order that went into effect at 5 p.m. on April 5.

The order calls for all residents of Alabama to stay home unless they perform one of the following “essential activities:”

To obtain necessary supplies.

To obtain or provide necessary services.

To attend religious services.

To take care of others.

To work.

To engage in outdoor activity.

To seek shelter.

To travel as required by law.

To see family members.

On March 19, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide health order to better contain the virus.

The order laid out the following guidelines through April 5:

All non-work-related gatherings of 25 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. This Order shall apply to all gatherings, events or activities that bring 25 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time.

Any restaurant, bar, brewery or similar establishments shall not permit on-premise consumption of food or drink. Governor Ivey continues to encourage patrons to visit their local eateries for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols include maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.

All beaches will be closed effective today at 5 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.

Preschools and childcare centers will be closed effective at close of school or business today. This shall not apply to licensed childcare centers that provide services exclusively to employees with: State and Local Governments, First Responders (including EMS and Fire Services), Law Enforcement, Hospitals, Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities), End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Centers, Pharmacies and grocery stores.

Effective immediately, all Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities) shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.

All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.

“Despite our best efforts, the threat of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread and, unfortunately, we have not yet reached peak impact,” Ivey said in a statement regarding the health order. “The decision to place regulations upon Alabamians living in Jefferson County and its surrounding counties was an effort to contain the area in which the virus has been prevalent in our state.”

That same day, the Jefferson County Department of Health announced their own health order regarding businesses in the area to keep crowds from gathering, mirrored by similar moves by other parts of the country.

*Total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.



