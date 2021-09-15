Food Bank of North Alabama addresses childhood hunger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Food insecurity continues to be a problem that the Food Bank of North Alabama is working to alleviate.

While some are sitting down to enjoy dinner each night, others are wondering if they’ll go to bed hungry. Some of those people are children. Instead of focusing on learning in school or playing with friends, they are worrying about when the next meal will come.

“You know, if we want to have a vibrant, prosperous community, children have to be able to learn and grow without having to worry about hunger,” said Bobby Bozeman, the Development Director for the Food Bank of North Alabama. They are working to make the future and present brighter by providing food to those in need.

Something many people might not realize is how prevalent food insecurity is in North Alabama. According to the Food Bank, 1/4 kids in North Alabama don’t know when they’ll get their next meal.

“When children are having to deal with that, it’s practically impossible to focus on other things whether that be clubs, activities, their academics or athletics,” said Bozeman. “When you’re focused on hunger, it’s all you can think about.”

Luckily, there are non-profit organizations like the Food Bank that help to alleviate that burden. Bozeman said they distribute food to partners who run backpack programs, and contribute to mobile pantries set up at Huntsville elementary schools.

For those fortunate enough to not need to think about where their next meal will come from, there are opportunities to help through the Food Bank.

If you would like to help local families, one of the best things you can do is donate. To help with their efforts to end hunger, click “Donate” at https://www.foodbanknorthal.org/. Every dollar donated provides almost seven meals.

You can also volunteer to help out. While many businesses and non-profit organizations are struggling with employment, Bozeman says the Food Bank is lucky.

“Huntsville is a very passionate community that gives back and obviously, we deal with turnover just like anybody else does but thankfully, a lot of people have stepped up to come and work for us,” he said. “Non-profits don’t always offer the best but we try to be competitive and give our employees a living wage.”

You can find a link to volunteer on the organization’s home page, as well as information on how to obtain food assistance and program information on the Food Bank’s website.