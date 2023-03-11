NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WHNT) – With the Oscars right around the corner, new data shows which film each state believes should win Best Picture.

The staff at betonline.com compiled geotagged data from Twitter over the last 30 days tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about which film should win Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards. For example, the site tracked tweets like “Everything Everywhere All At Once will win Best Picture,” and “Top Gun: Maverick deserves best picture,” and tracked over 90,000 tweets to compile their data.

According to the data, America’s top three favorite choices to win Best Picture are “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis”.

Betonline found that Alabama’s top pick for the award was “Elvis”, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Tennessee’s pick for Best Picture is also, fitting enough, “Elvis”.

The Yellowhammer and Volunteer States are two of nine states to pick “Elvis” to take home the top honor at the Academy Awards.

The data also revealed an apparently heavy regional component, with the Midwest and South tending to vote for “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis”, while Western and Northeast states were more drawn to “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

The full breakdown looks like this:

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – 23 states

“Top Gun: Maverick” – 14 states

“Elvis” – 9 states

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – 2 states

“The Fabelmans” – 1 state

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – 1 state

The four other Best Picture nominees – “Tar”, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking” did not win any states.

(Source: betonline.com)

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. Central Time on News 2. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.